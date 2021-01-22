Brenham High School is partnering with Blinn College to host a joint meeting on Wednesday. Parents of Brenham High School students interested in enrolling in a dual credit program for the 2021-22 school year are encouraged to attend this informational meeting. The virtual meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. Details on joining the virtual meeting will be emailed to eligible students. For parents and students not able to attend the virtual meeting, the Zoom session will be posted on the Brenham High School counselor’s website at https://bit.ly/3paf3HS.
