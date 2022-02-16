The Brenham High School theater department performed a dress rehearsal of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” on Tuesday in preparation for tonight’s opening.
Tickets are $10 each, and the show will be at the Brenham High School Auditorium today through Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
