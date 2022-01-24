Brenham ISD is rescheduling the high school theater’s performance of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast that was originally slated for later this week.
“This was a very difficult decision but due to some members of the cast and crew taking ill over the weekend we decided to postpone the show. Students have worked really hard on this production and we did not want to compromise the overall quality of the play. All members of our theatre cast and crew contribute greatly to our productions and we wanted to make sure everyone could not only participate but also that we could provide a stellar show,” BHS Theatre Teacher Kara Freeman said.
