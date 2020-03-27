The Brenham ISD board of trustees conducted a special virtual meeting Friday to discuss several issues the district faces as the COVID-19 outbreak continues.

The meeting was held via phone conference and presented to the public via YouTube.

A main topic of discussion was BISD’s ongoing effort to feed students, which began March 16 with a district-created drive-thru program at Alton Elementary School, and has since expanded to Brenham High School and Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church. At the beginning of the meeting, four public comments were read to the board, each of which commended BISD Director of Child Nutrition Sandra Baxter while also addressing a need for meal delivery to students lacking the necessary transportation to travel to meal drive-thru locations.

Board president Natalie Lange brought these concerns to Baxter.

“I know that there’s a need out there,” Baxter said. “We’ve been handling some of those on a case-by-case basis and directing them toward other entities within the community who have means to provide some of the specialized support that they may have.”

If the district opts to use bus transportation to deliver meals to students, BISD assistant superintendent Paul Aschenbeck said busses are “absolutely” available to run routes and deliver meals and other materials as needed.

BISD began its meal program March 16, serving 217 lunches out of the Alton cafeteria with the help of Baxter, her child nutrition staff and a handful of district volunteers. On March 17, the program added breakfast to its service, and by March 20, the district had served more than 1,100 breakfast and lunches to students.

The uptick in meals has brought upon changes to the district’s drive-thru schedule, as food service will no be provided from 11 a.m.-noon at Alton Elementary, while an 11 a.m.-1 p.m. service will serve students at Brenham High School. Goodwill Missionary will continue to serve meals from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Baxter said the shift to BHS came from a need of larger kitchen, which will accommodate the demand for more meals.

The board also addressed the district’s remote learning plan, led by Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum & Instruction Jamey Johnson.

“I do want to let you know that (Texas Education Agency) comes out with new information on a daily basis,” Johnson said. “…and we’re working to ensure we stay on top of that information and share that information with all administrators, both at the district and campus level, along with teachers while also making sure we’re communicating with parents.”

Johnson said a list of FAQs (frequently asked questions), as well as the district’s learning resources are available on the BISD’s COVID-19 web page at www.brenhamisd.net/page/covidhome.

According to Johnson, the district’s teachers and administrators are meeting on a weekly basis while also keeping in consistent contact with parents as the online teaching efforts continue.

“This helps to reach out to parents and students and let them know that we still care about you, we want to know what’s going on with you,” she said. “…and if there are any concerns, we’re able to gather those concerns at that time.”

Johnson added that the district’s teachers are still working together with Johnson and members of the curriculum and instruction team to devise a plan should BISD keeps its doors closed past April 3.

April 3 is currently the target date for students to return to campus, but BISD superintendent Walter Jackson said changes to that date are possible, and said an announcement would follow in the coming days.

Johnson said she and her team are also working on options for parents and students who prefer a non-digital learning plan, while also continuing to develop a digital learning plan for those who prefer that method of education.

BISD also provided a means of engagement to students who required computer access at home, and Jackson said the district’s technology department has handed out more than 500 Chromebooks, with more to come.

BHS principal Joe Chandler was also on hand to discuss the school’s plans for advanced placement exams in the coming months.

Chandler said BISD is working with various groups to assess class rankings, graduation standards and testing needs.

For seniors who have completed all graduation requirements, Chandler said, they will be eligible to graduate as planned. Seniors who have passed all courses (EOCs), but have not passed all end-of-course exams, the high school’s administration will hold a grade placement committee meeting to determine if a student is allowed to graduate. Chandler said these decisions will be made on a student-by-student basis.

Chandler also said the TEA is also providing guidance on individuals who have completed all high school courses, but continue in their attempts to pass EOCs in an effort to earn their high school diploma.

Chandler also provide details on the district’s plan for AP testing:

• There will be two exam dates, one scheduled for May, with a second date to be determined. Students will have their choice of which date to take their test.

• The exams will be shortened from three hours down to 45 minutes.

• The exams will be entirely free response questions as opposed to multiple choice (this format is still being discussed)

• The tests will cover limited content, with questions focused on material taught to students before early March.

• The exams will be taken online either at home or at school (at-school options are being discussed in order to adhere to CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19).

Chandler said students will still receive college credit should they test high enough on the AP exams, adding that information packets regarding AP tests have been handed out both virtually and in paper packet form to students in the past several days.

In the early part of the meeting, Aschenbeck addressed the district’s transportation employees. Aschenbeck said BISD’s current contract with Durham Transportation states the two parties must renegotiate the terms of payment should the total number of operational days drops below 174. Aschenbeck said since the district’s closures, he’s worked with Durham on creating an agreement “that would keep all transportation works employed throughout the crisis.” Aschenbeck went on to say that Durham has agreed on a deal that would see BISD pay 80% of its normal fees, which would cover all worker wages. The remaining 20% is allotted for the use of Durham’s busses.

“It is our recommendation as administration to try to keep these people employed,” Aschenbeck said. “The reason being is there is a shortage of bus drivers already, and I think us keeping them on board would be in the best interest for the district.”