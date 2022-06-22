Brenham ISD announced the hirings of three new administrators during Tuesday’s school board meeting at Brenham High School.
Sheridan D. Malota was named new assistant principal for Alton Elementary and Jillian Wilke was named the new principal for Krause Elementary and Erin Thibodeaux was named the new principal of Brenham Middle School.
