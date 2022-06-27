Brenham ISD School Board met on Monday to approve a new principal for Brenham Elementary, a new assistant principal for Brenham Middle School, and to decide which architecture firm or firms to approve for projects that are yet to be determined.
Steven Siemsglusz will be taking on the job as Principal at Brenham Elementary School fro the 2022-23 school year. The school board unanimously voted in favor of Siemsglusz, who will be moving over from Brenham Middle School, where he worked as an assistant principal.
