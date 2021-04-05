The Brenham ISD Board of Trustees met to discuss a list of 25 candidates who have applied for the district’s open principal position at Brenham Junior High School following a regularly scheduled meeting of the board Monday afternoon.
BISD Superintendent Tylor Chaplin said that no action was expected to be taken to further the hiring process, but the district is expected to fill the position by the end of the current school year. The position is currently being filled in an interim capacity by retired Bryan ISD principal Diana Werner, who assumed the role following the dismissal of Bryan Bryant in December.
