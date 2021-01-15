The Brenham ISD Board of Trustees will hold a regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Atop the agenda is a discussion of school board recognition month, as well as the presentation of the VFW Smart/Maher National Citizenship Education Teacher Program award winner, Brenham Elementary School fourth-grade English-language arts teacher Heather Kaldis.
