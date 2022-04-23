Brenham ISD Superintendent Tylor Chaplin talks to members of the Rotary Club of Washington County about his school district’s upcoming bond election during a meeting last month. The $153 million bond is one of the many things on the ballot for the May 7 election.
Brenham ISD Superintendent Tylor Chaplin talks to members of the Rotary Club of Washington County about his school district’s upcoming bond election during a meeting last month. The $153 million bond is one of the many things on the ballot for the May 7 election.
Jason Chlapek/Banner-Press file
The Washington County Courthouse Annex is one of many voting locations. Early voting begins Monday.
Voters are set to hit the polls May 7, to vote on the Brenham ISD bond and two Texas State constitutional amendments, but voters can also have their voices heard early.
The Brenham ISD bond, which will cost $153,980,000 and go largely to constructing a new junior high, has been a hot button topic around the city. Many residents have put up yard signs in support or opposition to the bond, and it is almost time for the public to voice their opinions. However, residents do not need to wait until May 7 to make their voice heard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.