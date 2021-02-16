Brenham Independent School District is pulling the plug on in-person and virtual learning as freezing temperatures and rolling blackouts continue to affect large portions of Washington County.
In a move detailed in statement issued by the district, remote learning classes were canceled for the remainder of the day beginning around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, and a decision was later made to cancel all remote and in-person classes for both Wednesday and Thursday.
“Our main focus is that our students are safe and warm,” the statement reads.
BISD plans to monitor power outages and road conditions while providing updates regarding the possibility of having school on Friday. The district will provide those updates via email, on its website, www.brenhamisd.net and across its social media platforms Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
