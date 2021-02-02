A Brenham Junior High School student died early Tuesday morning, according to information provided to The Banner-Press by Brenham ISD Superintendent Tylor Chaplin.
BISD later issued a statement regarding the student's death.
"It is with great sadness that we inform you that one of our eighth grade students passed away Tuesday morning," the statement reads. "The cause of death has not yet been made official by the authorities. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers. We’ll do our best to give you accurate information as it becomes known to us."
According to the statement, school counselors will be available to meet with students individually and in groups Wednesday, as well as over the coming days and weeks. The district advises parents to contact your child’s school office if you feel your child is in need of additional assistance.
The Banner-Press will publish no further information pertaining to the individual, including name, age or gender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.