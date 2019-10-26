Pictured, front row, from left, are Kurt Alfred, Nicole Porche, Kyle Merten, Jon Hill, Connie Rhode, Kim Weatherby, Bonnie Brinkmeyer, Michele Kwiatkowski and Wende Ragonis, BISD Education Foundation. Back row, from left are Kelvin Raven, Dr. Michael Altman, Melvin Ehlert, Natalie Lange and Mark Schnider, BISD board of trustees.
Oct. 21, the Brenham ISD Education Foundation presented a check to Brenham ISD in the amount of $77,656 for the 2019-2020 mini-grant requests.
“This is the greatest amount ever funded for mini-grants,” Kim Weatherby, BISD Education Foundation secretary said. “We’ve grown from distributing just over $4,000 in 2004 to now over $77,000 in 2019. We are grateful for the growth of our annual fundraiser, our corporate and local sponsors and BISD departments who united with our foundation to generate such a rewarding contribution to BISD.”
