Brenham ISD is facing “difficult decisions” in regards to homecoming festivities for the 2020 fall season. A homecoming game is scheduled for Nov. 13, but the dance, parade and other traditions are up in the air due to COVID-19.
In a release, the school district said they are seeking input from students and staff, but student health is the top priority with planning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.