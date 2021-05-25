Brenham ISD will be hosting free COVID-19 vaccinations for students ages 12 and up, staff and community members Wednesday from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cub Stadium Field House.
Parents must be present if the student is 17 years old or younger. The second dose will be available on June 16 from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at Cub Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.