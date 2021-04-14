Brenham ISD announced Tuesday the launch of a new safety reporting tool.
According to a news release issued by the district, the new tool, Safe2SpeakUp, is CrisisGo’s student companion mobile app which gives students access to safety communication and information. Through the app, Students can submit tips or report incidents at school to their school’s safety team by downloading the app or on at www.brenhamisd.net.
