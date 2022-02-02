Brenham ISD district leaders are monitoring weather conditions and are working with Washington County Emergency Management officials to look ahead at the possibility of rain and freezing temperatures overnight Thursday, Feb. 3. We will closely monitor the weather throughout Thursday and Friday morning to determine if our start schedule needs to be delayed for bad weather or poor road conditions.
At this time, Brenham ISD plans to continue with normal school operational hours. District communication will be notified in the following order:
