The Brenham ISD Board of Trustees held its second virtual meeting through a YouTube video Monday to discuss several topics as the end of the school year approaches.

Students have been dismissed since BISD’s originally scheduled spring break on March 6, and the district is now entering its fourth week of COVID-19-related closure.

Superintendent Dr. Walter Jackson addressed the board at the beginning of the meeting, and expressed gratitude and optimism over BISD’s continued efforts to work around the effects COVID-19 has had on the district. Jackson commended the efforts of the district’s teachers as they continue to build at-home instructional plans for students while remaining available for questions via Monday-through-Friday office hours.

Jackson said teachers are using phone calls, emails, Zoom (an online video conference application) and Google Hangouts to stay in touch with students.

“The district is doing it’s absolute best to reach every child in our school district in the way that best meets their instructional needs,” he said. “We certainly will continue to seek out ways to continue to improve upon our instructional delivery models and methods.

“Our staff has done an exceptional job at developing plans for our students, and we say ‘Thank you’ to them publicly and before the board.”

Following Jackson’s statement, the board unanimously approved a resolution regarding the determination of class ranking for graduation purposes. For this school year only, the board voted to allow class rankings to end with the fourth six weeks grading instead of the fifth six weeks grading.

The resolution was presented by Director of Student Services Steve Skrla, who said the Texas Association of School Board Policy grants school boards some freedom in how to handle class ranks.

“The purpose of this resolution is to ensure the designation of local graduation honors, including valedictorian and salutatorian, remain fair and consistent,” he said. “By using the end of the fourth six-weeks grading period, this would provide for a complete six-week grading period.”

Sarah Cook, director of curriculum, instruction & accountability, presented an update on BISD’s remote learning services. Cook said a large portion of the current remote-learning content is review material, as most students had covered all required content prior to the start of spring break. Cook said for students in classes which had remaining material to cover, she and her team are developing instructional methods, which may include video classes.

“This learning at home process is new to all involved: Students, parents, teachers,” she said. “So in order to make this transition to our new systems as easy as possible for everyone, we decided to begin with review materials until our process was set in place.”

Learning plans have been delivered in digital and paper-packet formats, and more than 4,000 packets were delivered during meal drive-thru hours starting last Thursday.

BISD Director of Child Nutrition Services Sandra Baxter then provided the board with an update regarding ongoing breakfast and lunch distribution for students. Baxter stated that since the start date of the meal program on March 16, 18,693 breakfasts and lunches have been handed out at Brenham High School Alton Elementary and Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church.

She also noted the district has applied for grant money through No Kid Hungry and Emergency Meals to You to solve the district’s issues regarding home delivery of meals for students unable to reach distribution locations. Baxter said she and her team are waiting for a response to their applications.

BISD Assistant Superintendent of Operations Paul Aschenbeck also gave the board an update on the upkeep of BISD’s facilities and grounds. According to Aschenbeck, the district’s custodians and grounds keepers have maintained normal routines while schools remained closed. He also said once the “green light” is given for students to return, a special “gun” instrument will be used to disperse a chemical disinfectant throughout the district’s buildings and classrooms to provide safe and clean environments for students.