The Brenham ISD Board of Trustees met Monday for a virtual meeting as the district continues laying the groundwork for a graduation ceremony of its 2020 senior class.

In his opening message to the board, BISD Superintendent Walter Jackson said a live graduation is being planned for June 6, but added that because the district is still under social distancing orders and capacity control, a virtual graduation is simultaneously being prepared as a contingency plan.

The district is still waiting for approval from the Texas Education Agency for a live ceremony, added Jackson, who is hopeful more information will be released to BISD this week.

Jackson said Brenham High School principal Joe Chandler and his team are working together on graduation planning.

With the end of the year approaching, the district’s final homework and instructional packets will be handed out Thursday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at all BISD campuses.

The district is also planning for the fall and the start of the 2020-21 school year as normal, Jackson said, planning that has included the hiring of new staff and other preparations.

“Our human resources team and principals are busy hiring new staff, and we are doing everything in our power to be prepared for an August school start,” Jackson said. “We realize this has been a challenging time for everyone, but we believe brighter days are coming, and we are going to get through this together.”

BISD Director of Child Nutrition Services provided an update to the board pertaining to the district’s meal service. The district ended its daily meal drive on April 6 following a COVID-19 scare inside the district’s child nutrition staff, but resumed with a new format on April 22.

The district is now distributing food boxes containing five breakfasts and lunches each Wednesday from Brenham High School and Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church until the scheduled end of the school year. However, Baxter also said food distribution will continue through the summer. Locations are to be determined, Baxter said.

“It’s kind of a plan-and-wait, wait-and-plan thing and see what we get,” she stated.

Baxter said her staff constructed 841 food boxes on April 22 and 858 on April 29, bringing the two-week meal total to 16,990.

She went on to say last week’s and this week’s food boxes include an entire loaf of bread and sandwich meat, and the amount of sandwich materials included in the individual boxes may be enough to help feed entire families.

Baxter also revealed while BISD’s application for the Emergency-Meals-to-You program was approved, its hopes of using that program to deliver meals to homebound students were dashed as the program ends on BISD’s final day of school. This leaves little time for district families to enroll and make use of the service.

Brenham ISD Assistant Superintendent Paul Aschenbeck updated the board on the progress of several summer projects, including the acceptance of bids for new carpeting in the BHS library and auditorium as well as bids updates to the high school’s gym floor.

The board also unanimously approved a new roof for the BISD Tax Office. Parsons Roofing will be contracted to remove the current foam roof, which Aschenbeck estimated is almost 40 years old, and replace it with a Duro-Last roof.

Washington County Chief Appraiser Willy Dilworth was also on hand to provide information on tax value trajectories for this year. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Dilworth expects tax evaluations to slightly increase or stay relatively flat. BISD Director of Business and Finance Kim Weatherby said she expects tax rates for the district to stay the same or decrease slightly based upon predicted revenue from the tax office.