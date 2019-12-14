A regular meeting of the Brenham Independent School District (BISD) board of trustees will be held Monday at 6 p.m. in lecture rooms 111 and 113 at Brenham High School, A.H. Ehrig Drive.
Items on the regular agenda include: Brenham housing authority resolution; consider approval of Change Order 01 and Final Payment to Crain Group, LLC for the BHS stair replacement and HVAC renovation; discussion of 2020-2021 district instructional calendar; BISD literacy plan; principals instructional update; and special projects update.
