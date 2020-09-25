The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Texas Department of Agriculture announced flexibility that will allow Brenham ISD to temporarily operate the summer meal program during the fall semester. Beginning Sept. 28, district participation in the summer meal program will enable all children ages 1-18 to be eligible to receive daily a free breakfast and lunch.
Meals obtained in the cafeteria line will be rung up under the student account at no charge.
