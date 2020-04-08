Brenham Independent School District has temporarily closed all of its drive-thru meal locations after an employee was forced to self-quarantine due to a possible exposure to COVID-19.

Through a news release issued late Tuesday, said an employee in the district’s child nutrition department who was helping serve meals at Alton Elementary and Brenham High School has not tested positive for COVID-19, but went into quarantine out of precaution.

Additionally, BISD informed its child nutrition staff, all of which whom have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

As stated in the release, district officials believe public exposure was limited.

“Because of the social distancing measures the district had in place, the public’s exposure was limited and those who received meal assistance, as well as volunteered, should not be at increased risk,” the release said. “Child nutrition staff take a number of precautions to minimize the risk of spread at work. Additionally, all staff and volunteers wear gloves when packing food into bags and when handing bags out at curbside deliveries.”

After the COVID-19 outbreak forced the district to extend its spring break by one week last month, meal services began March 16 (the originally scheduled return date for all BISD students) at Alton Elementary. After BISD shut down indefinitely, it added meal pickups locations and continued serving lunch and breakfast Monday through Friday.

In an update provided by BISD Director of Child Nutrition Services Sandra Baxter during the BISD Board of Trustees meeting Monday, more than 18,000 meals had been distributed to students.

Meals were also being handed out at Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church.

“We apologize for the need to make the change immediately,” the release read. “Although we do not yet have confirmation of the diagnosis, we do not want to take any chances regarding the safety and well-being of our staff, families, and community."