The Brenham Independent School District board of trustees will conduct a special virtual meeting at noon Monday, days after Washington County officials confirmed the county’s first COVID-19-related death, which came Friday morning.

BISD and its students are continuing to adapt to a teaching and learning overhaul, as the district has been forced to shift to internet-based teaching in the wake of school closures.

The public is encouraged to join the meeting online at https://bit.ly/2wODwwx.

Headlining the meeting will be a decision on a board resolution to determine class ranks at Brenham High School. Principal Joe Chandler said during the board’s March 16 meeting that the district is was working with various education groups in the state to assess class rankings, graduation standards and testing needs.

The board will also receive an update on BISD’s lunch distribution, which has been spearheaded by BISD Director of Child Nutrition Sandra Baxter. On March 16, the district began a drive-thru lunch/breakfast program for its students, and has since served more than 1,100 meals. Baxter will provide an update on the meal drive during the meet.

Public comments, as well as questions for board members directed toward Baxter questioned the district’s efforts toward delivering meals to students who lacked transportation. Meals are being handed out at Brenham High School, Alton Elementary and Goodwill Missionary.

“I know that there’s a need out there,” Baxter said during the March 16 meeting. “We’ve been handling some of those on a case-by-case basis and directing them toward other entities within the community who have means to provide some of the specialized support that they may have.”

BISD assistant superintendent Paul Aschenbeck will provide an update on the district’s facilities and grounds.

Other items on the agenda include updates on the district’s remote learning services, dyslexia, bilingual and GT services, and special education services.

The board will also hold an executive session for the purpose authorized by Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code Section 551.074, Personnel Matters.