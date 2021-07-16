The Brenham ISD Board of Trustees will meet Monday at 6 p.m. for various updates pertaining to the upcoming school year at the high school lecture rooms 111 and 113.
Among the updates will be the annual student health advisory council report, presented by Director of Health and Safety Jamie Woodall. This report will include the school’s COVID-19 response plan going forward with the school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.