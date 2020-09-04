The Brenham school trustees will meet Tuesday at noon for a special board meeting to approve additional necessary supplies for the 2020-21 school year.
Among the items requested are additional Kajeet Hotspots for internet connection, additional Chromebooks and ch arching carts from grades kindergarten through 1st grade and headphones from grades kindergarten through third grade. The board may also approve refreshing laptops for Brenham High School full-time teachers.
