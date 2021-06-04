The Brenham ISD Board of Trustees will meet Monday to have a second budget workshop.
There will also be a public hearing for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund. According to the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education, Congress set aside approximately $13.2 billion of the $30.75 billion allotted to the Education Stabilization Fund through the Coronavirus Aid Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER Fund).
