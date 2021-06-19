The Brenham ISD Board of Trustees will have a regular meeting Monday at 6 p.m. at the high school in lecture rooms 111 and 113. The meeting can be accessed virtually at https://youtu.be/Da2ZBZ7caMM.
The board will discuss the possible approval of a compensation plan for the 2021-22 school year. At the June 7 board meeting, BISD Director of Business and Finance Kim Weatherby suggested a 4% raise for all faculty and staff which is possible through money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER). The goal of these funds is to close the COVID-19 learning gap and assist schools with other financial needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.