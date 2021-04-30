The Brenham Independent School District Board of Trustees will meet Monday to noon for a special board meeting to discuss a possible approval of a change to the district’s COVID-19 protocols.
Since the start of the school year, BISD has opted to wear face coverings in the classroom. Surrounding districts, including Burton ISD and other smaller districts across Texas, have lifted their face covering protocols.
