The Brenham ISD Board of Trustees will meet Monday at 6 p.m. at the high school rooms 111 and 113 to recognize campus and department individuals.
At September’s regular meeting, Superintendent Tylor Chaplin said the board will hold monthly recognition services for outstanding students, staff and faculty across the district’s eight campuses. This recognition will also highlight 2021 AP Scholars.
