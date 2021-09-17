The Brenham ISD Board of Trustees will meet Monday at 6 p.m. at Brenham High School to hold a regular meeting in Lecture Rooms 111 and 113.
The district will receive a COVID-19 update from Director of Health and Safety Jamie Woodall. As of Friday, Brenham ISD had 88 active cases, with 273 cumulative since the start of the 2021-22 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.