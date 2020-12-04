Brenham ISD would like to thank all of our substitute teachers for rising to the challenge and helping our students during such a critical time. Therefore, a temporary pay increase to all substitute teacher positions will be effective through Jan. 29.
In addition, the district is focused on finding more substitute teachers during COVID-19 because fewer substitutes are available to accept jobs in the classroom.
