On Monday, the Brenham ISD Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Rodney Leer as the new Director of Information Technology. Leer will assume the new leadership role beginning early this summer.
Leer is a veteran IT professional who is no stranger to Brenham ISD. Leer is joining at an exciting time. Our technology department has managed to overcome barriers, be at the forefront of digital education, push us out of our comfort zones, and find creative solutions to offer innovative technology services to students and staff.
