Ten thousand meals.

And that’s just week one.

Having dodged a bullet following a staff-related COVID-19 scare, Brenham ISD Director of Child Nutrition Service Sandra Baxter and her employees are back on the grind and increasing efforts to once again feed Brenham ISD students.

Baxter, who joined BISD four years ago, her 10-person staff and several BISD volunteers re-installed the meal service Wednesday morning from the parking lots of Brenham High School and Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church, providing five-days worth of breakfasts and lunches to K-12 students. When the program initially began with lunch only on March 16, demand was high enough to warrant the inclusion of breakfast. Before long, Baxter’s team was distributing roughly 1,600 meals to 800 students daily.

In just 15 days, the program produced close to 19,000 meals.

But when a child nutrition employee had potentially been exposed to the novel coronavirus, BISD immediately suspended meal services. The staff member later tested negative for the virus.

“We were working on another plan immediately because we wanted to be sure, knowing that the health risk was there, that there was a means to make things a little more efficient for families and more efficient for us,” Baxter said. “… and make it to where families would come once instead of five days a week.”

Baxter’s department and the district devised a plan to limit contact between her staff, volunteers and families by constructing five-day food boxes made up of shelf-stable items. Because of the consistent numbers during the first go-round, the nutrition department has bumped its food production to 1,000 boxes. Instead of handing food items directly to families and students, volunteers are now placing food boxes in the trunks of vehicles.

The change in procedure was necessary, Baxter said, after her department and the district were given a scare.

“These women are risking their lives to serve others,” she said of her employees. “They’re coming out of their house while everybody else is told to stay home, and they’re coming in and working with each other. And they don’t know who they’re going to come into contact with.

“So that was quite frightening to think that someone might have had it and others had been around that person. And pretty quickly you start to believe that pretty much everybody could be sick, and that’s a horrible feeling.”

Now relieved that her staff is safe and working under tighter health-cautious conditions, Baxter is taking more time to appreciate the efforts the small team is putting forth.

“A thousand meal boxes really means 10,000 meals, because it’s five breakfasts and fives lunches in each box,” she explained. “And we have 10 people working for three days.

“They’re an amazing, committed group; they’re just women with good hearts, they’re caring about the kids and they’re working hard. They’ve been amazingly committed women all along, and they still are. And it is nice to see that they are always willing to go the extra mile. They’re a friend to all of us. They’re all here, they’re all ready to work and they’re the ones who put the kids first, always.”

Baxter’s staff was not alone Wednesday.

While her employees worked diligently inside the BHS kitchen, members of BISD’s faculty and administration kept the front-of-house operation in motion.

BHS Principal Joe Chandler, Krause Elementary School Principal Courtney Mason and Alton Elementary School Principal Mike Ogg were among several district staff members loading meals into vehicles idling in BHS’ drop-off lane. Meanwhile, Pride Academy Principal Allan Colvin was actively pulling a large cart stacked with food boxes from the BHS cafeteria to the distribution area.

“It’s a team effort,” Baxter said. “We’re all in this together for the kids.”

The meal program will continue every Wednesday until the regularly scheduled end of the school year, which is scheduled, tentatively, for the end of May. Pickup times from both Brenham High School and Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church are 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., respectively.

Wednesday’s meals included breakfast cereal for five days, cereal bars, donuts, fruits cups, apples, oranges and juice, as well as sandwich items, cheese cubes and crackers, and nachos with dipping cheese.

Baxter said menus will continue to evolve as food items become trickey to obtain. But for now, she said the district’s supply is steady.

Since the program’s launch, a major area concern for BISD was meal distribution to students without reliable transportation. Late last month, Baxter applied for assistance through Emergency Meals to You, a program that would provide meal delivery to BISD students through a sign-up enrollment. BISD has been approved for the program, and Baxter is expecting news on the organization’s rollout plans in the coming days.

“We’re working to help as many children as we can,” Baxter added. “… and we’re going to continue to push forward until we reach our goals.”