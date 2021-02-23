Residents in Brenham no longer have to boil water before using it as the city has rescinded the water boil notice.
A statement from the city said the public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by the public water system and has provided the Texas Commission on Environmntal Quality, TCEQ, with laboratory test results which indicate that the water no longer requires boiling.
