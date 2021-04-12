A shooting occurred near the 700 Block of Christmas Road at approximately 5:45 p.m. Saturday here.
According to a new release issued by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, WCSO deputies responded to the shooting after Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers arrived on the scene first. DPS troopers detained Kent Ray Figgs, 63, of Brenham, under suspicion of assault. Upon the arrival of deputies, they learned that Christopher Allen Roberts, 57, of Houston, had allegedly been shot in the leg by Figgs after Figgs had some type of argument with his brother, Karl Jay Figgs. Roberts was treated at the residence by Washington County EMS, then flown to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan, where he was treated and later released.
