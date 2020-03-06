A 59-year-old Brenham man pleaded guilty in the 21st Judicial District Court before judges Reva L. Lowslee Corbett and Carson Campbell Thursday for a family violence charge in relation to a June 30, 2018 offense.
Robert Charles Crawford was sentenced to four years in state prison for assault of a family member by impeding breath or circulation, a third-degree felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.