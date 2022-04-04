One killed in morning crash

Department of Public Safety Trooper James Reaves works the scene of a crash Monday morning on U.S. 290 West near FM 2679 after a Ford F-250 hit the back of a tractor-trailer truck that was coming to a stop for a school bus. The driver of the pickup truck Phillip Molitor, 39, of Brenham, was pronounced dead at the scene.

 Derek Hall/Banner-Press

A Brenham man has been identified as the victim who died in Monday mornings crash.

Phillip Molitor, 39, was pronounced deceased on the scene by Washington County Justice of the Peace Douglas Zwiener, DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said Tuesday morning.

