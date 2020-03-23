A 28-year-old Brenham man could spend the next decade in state jail after he was found guilty of two third degree felonies last week.

Armando Prieto Jr was arrested Dec. 19 and indicted Feb. 25 on charges of unlawful possession of firearm by a felon, evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Banner-Press, on Dec. 18, 2019, at approximately 6:17 p.m., Brenham police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet Impala for driving with no lights.

“I activated my overhead emergency lights on my patrol unit as the vehicle turned off South Blue Bell Road onto Victory Lane. The vehicle failed to stop,” police said in the affidavit. “I continued to pursue the vehicle with my lights and sirens activated. The vehicle continued to evade me as it began traveling further into the city of Brenham. The vehicle traveled all the way through the northeast side of the city of Brenham, taking approximately 24 different turns and exceeding speeds of 85 miles per hour. I observed the driver to open the driver door as he evaded me and look back at my patrol vehicle. As the vehicle was traveling north on North Market Street, the suspect vehicle struck another vehicle and eventually crashed out at the east entrance to the parking lot of First United Methodist Church.”

Police said they identified the driver as Armando Prieto Jr., who exited the vehicle after the crash and began running through a nearby parking lot.

“I exited my marked patrol unit, wearing my standard police patrol uniform and began pursuing Prieto on foot,” police said in the affidavit. “I shouted out “Police, Stop” and Prieto continued evade on foot. As we jumped over a row of hedges, Prieto was found lying on the ground in the dark. Prieto was taken into custody and secured in double-locked handcuffs.”

Police said they eventually found a rifle and possible methamphetamine in Prieto’s crashed vehicle and confirmed Prieto was not supposed to be in possession of a firearm.

“I know Prieto to be a convicted felon, which was confirmed by checking his criminal history. The rifle was a Kel-Tec 2000 9mm with approximately 30 rounds loaded in a magazine. I then observed the rifle serial number to be tampered with (scratched off), making it not possible to identify the rifle by serial number. I then located an Altoids mint canister on the driver side floorboard of the vehicle. Inside the canister was a clear plastic bag containing what I know to be methamphetamine, based on my law enforcement training and experience.”

Dispatch would later confirm Prieto had at least two active warrants for his arrest.

Prieto was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital to be medically cleared and then transported to the Washington County jail, where he was booked on the above charges.

Brenham Police Department Sgt. Todd Ashorn told The Banner-Press following Prieto’s arrest the driver of the third-party vehicle was uninjured, though there was damage sustained to the car.

The scene of the collision was also worked by Texas Highway Patrol.

Prieto had active warrants out of Brazos County and Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.

According to a news release, others who were sentenced in felony cases included:

• Johnathan Javon Fullilove, 30, of Chicago Heights, Illinois, who was sentence to four years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Institutional Division for bail jumping/failing to appear June 6, 2019

Fullilove was also sentenced to 168 days in the Washington County jail for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle April 8, 2019, and another 168 days for tampering with a government record April 8, 2019.{p class=”p1”}• Damarkus Mondrell Williams, 26, of Brenham, who was sentenced to two years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice probated for three years for possession of a controlled substance Oct. 29, 2018.{p class=”p1”}• Khalil Izaiah Robinson, 19, of Killeen, Texas, who was sentenced to three years deferred adjudication probation for fraudulent use/possession of identifying information May 31, 2019.