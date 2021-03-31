Brenham resident Marc Upchurch on Monday won a judgment against Alder, a nation-wide home security company, for fraudulently signing his name to a five-year service contract.
“I’m so happy this nightmare is finally over,” said Upchurch’s lawyer Sylvia Cedillo in a news release issued to The Banner-Press on Wednesday. “The judge listened to the witnesses, reviewed the evidence, and made the right decision in this case.”
