National champion is just one of many titles earned by the Brenham High School Marine Corp Junior ROTC this past weekend as they traveled to St. Louis, Missouri to take home the victory.
The team competed against many top-ranked high schools across the nation in a variety of events. The students showed their prowess by their precision in armed guard and by being in sync with one another in unarmed guard.
