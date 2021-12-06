The Brenham High School Marine Corps JROTC were the Meet Champions at Montgomery High School’s Drill Team Meet over the weekend.
Brenham was one of 14 schools competing in the event, where they won 1st place overall, making them the Meet Champions.
