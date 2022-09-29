A traffic stop lead to the arrest of a Houston man on various charges. On Sept.28, at 6:30 p.m. Cpl. Jimmy Ha initiated a traffic stop in the 800 block of US Hwy 290 East for illegal window tint and following too closely.
Cpl. Ha smelled the odor of burnt marijuana from the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search. He located marijuana and a vape pen containing suspected THC oil.
