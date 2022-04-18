The Brenham Police Department was once again recognized as an accredited agency. Pictured (from left) are Sgt. Steven Eilert (Accreditation Program Manager), Chief Ron Parker, Chief Scott Rubin (TPCA President), City Manager Carolyn Miller, and Captain Dan Lange.
For the third time in its history, the Brenham Police Department has been recognized among 180 other agencies, out of 2,700 in the state, for Law Enforcement Best Practices.
The Brenham Police Department was recognized for through the Texas Best Practices Recognition Program by the Texas Police Chiefs Association (TPCA) at its annual conference over the weekend in Galveston. This is the third time Brenham police have received this distinction, first coming in 2012 and following in 2016.
