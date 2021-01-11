The Brenham Police Department is looking for a few good men and women to join our annual Citizens Police Academy. There are no physical agility tests to pass, you just need to have a desire to learn about the inner workings of the Brenham Police Department.
It is an educational program which allows citizens to see inside the world of law enforcement and what is involved with the officers’ daily duties. There will be tours, lectures, demonstrations and “hands-on” experiences so the class can gain insight into the policies and procedures of the department. It also allows our citizens to meet and intermingle and get to know our officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.