The Brenham ISD Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting Monday to recognize new and outgoing board members at 6 p.m. at the high school rooms 111-113. The meeting will also be streamed to https://youtu.be/NXL1uw7SjiM.
Jared Krenek beat incumbent Melvin Ehlert and challenger Christine Giese for Position 7. Krenek came out on top with 755 votes to Ehlert’s 588 and Giese’s 579.
