The Brenham School Board voted on Monday to discontinue all fees for transfer students, effective at the end of the fall semester.
Currently there are 88 transfer students attending Brenham I.S.D. but “well over 3/4 of them” according to Superintendent Tylor Chaplin, are the children of teachers, so their fees have already been waived. This leaves only 26 students who pay fees to attend out of district.
