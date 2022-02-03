The Brenham ISD board of trustees will hold a workshop today at 6 p.m. to discuss and review bond recommendations from the Bond Planning Committee that were presented at the last board meeting on Jan. 18.
The Bond Planning Committee recommended the pursuit of 13 projects, totaling $154 million.
