Brenham school district dishes out meals to students

Kristi Hinze lifted six boxed lunches to the window of one of several waiting vehicles Tuesday, and a pair of hands quickly emerged to receive them.

Welcome to Brenham ISD’s impromptu meal drive.

The district kicked off efforts to feed its students Monday, and the food drive continued into Tuesday as district volunteers delivered meals from the Alton Elementary School parking lot to children of all grade levels. The upstart project became necessary as the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak keeps school doors closed for the foreseeable future.

BISD students were expected to return to the classroom Monday following their regular spring break (March 9-13), but the coronavirus pandemic led to a week-long extension of the recess. Then, BISD Superintendent Walter Jackson announced on the district’s Facebook page Tuesday afternoon that school closures would hold steady until at least April 3.

With families in Brenham in need of meals for their children, BISD and its child nutrition department worked to provide a hot lunch Monday before upping the ante Tuesday to a hot lunch and cold breakfast. On Tuesday, children received lunch for the day and breakfast for this morning, and the district plans to continue that formula moving forward.

Meals were handed out between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Drive-thru times and daily menu items will be posted on BISD's Facebook page.

Hinze, an instructional specialist for Alton Elementary, was just one of several BISD staff volunteers helping deliver meals from Alton Elementary’s cafeteria to a long line of cars.

Several other district volunteers were on hand, including Brenham High School Principal Joe Chandler, Director of Student Services Steve Skrla and Brenham Junior High School Cafeteria Manager Elizabeth Elizabeth Wisnieske, as well as 10 child nutrition employees, BISD Director of Communications Jessica Johnston and a handful of Brenham police officers. A reporter and a photographer from The New York Times were also on site to cover the drive.

“It’s a community crisis, so we’re going to try to do whatever we can – no matter how big it is or small it is – to help out in whatever way possible,” said Chandler, who wore surgical gloves as he handed out meals with his colleagues. “And that’s kind of the philosophy of the district. No one is too big or too small to lend a hand.”

Johnston said the drive was made possible in part by BISD Director of Child Nutrition Sandra Baxter, whose foresight put the project in motion.

“Sandra Baxter has done an outstanding job,” said Johnston. “She contacted her suppliers late last week and said, ‘What you had scheduled to bring to us, go ahead and bring to us.’”

At the time Baxter had placed food orders to the district’s vendors for each of BISD’s seven campuses, students were still expected to return to class Monday. When it became apparent that plan had changed, Baxter’s did not.

“Before spring break came, we ordered our groceries to begin serving our regular menu items for Monday morning,” she said. “What I did when I talked to our vendors was I did not cancel any of our orders. I said, ‘No, bring everything we already ordered; bring it on.”

BISD said it now has seven warehouses of food fully stocked and at the district’s disposal as it plans to feed students throughout the shutdown.

“We’re just thoroughly pleased that we’re able to serve the community in this way,” Baxter added. “When you think about the community, what advice were we given? We were given the news that we should stock up, go home and stay there. Anybody who had a lot of money stocked up, they bought hundreds of dollars worth of groceries and brought them to their house. People who didn’t have a lot of money bought what they could, and now they’re going to the stores and what’s at H-E-B right now? Not a whole lot.

“There’s not enough there to fill their needs, so they’re coming here, and we’re so glad to be providing for them.”

On Monday, a kitchen staff made up of Baxter and six cafeteria employees helped the district feed 217 students. After word spread of BISD’s program, Baxter bumped her staff to nine and meals delivered increased to 332 lunches and 302 breakfasts Tuesday. Baxter, her team and the district expect the numbers to climb as word continues to move across the district. She went on to say the district sees no upcoming shortage of food as long as vendors remain open for operation.

“As long as we can continue to get a supply of food, this will continue,” she said. “We’re not anticipating any problems.”

Johnston doubled down on her praise for Baxter and her staff, and applauded district employees for their willingness to step up during trying times.

“There has been no shortage of volunteers,” she said. “I can tell you right now that our Cub Nation staff members are at the ready to be here to help in any way.

“Right now our number one concern is to feed kids and to help parents make sure that their kids’ social and emotional needs are met and everyone is appreciative. I think this is the Brenham ISD and Brenham community at its finest – when we’re all working together to make sure that our kids are taken care of.”

Johnston added the district is also in talks to extend the program to families who are unable to make it to the Alton campus.

“We know we are able to serve the families who A) Have transportation, and B) Live in close proximity to be able to get here,” she explained. “So what we’re working on is some sort of contingency plan moving forward should the school closure extend to where we can offer meals to either families who don’t have transportation or families who live in remote areas of the county.”