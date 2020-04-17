The Brenham Independent School District will resume a modified meal service for its students this week, and that will be major point of discussion when the BISD Board of Trustees meets Monday evening.

For the fourth time since BISD closed its campuses due to COVID-19, the board will hold a virtual meeting, which begins 6 p.m., Monday. The public is encouraged to listen at https://bit.ly/34KbuyB.

Brenham ISD Director of Child Nutrition Services Sandra Baxter will be on hand to provide information on her team’s plans to feed students starting Wednesday.

What originated as an extension of the end of the district’s spring break (from March 13 to March 20), eventually transformed into an indefinite closure of all BISD campuses.

BISD initially began distributing lunches, and then breakfasts, to K-12 students on March 16, but was forced to suspend services on April 7 when a child nutrition employee was potentially exposed to the virus. It was later confirmed the employee had not contracted COVID-19, but the district discontinued its meal drive while determining a safer means of distribution.

In a news release issue April 14, the district said it will resume services in modified fashion.

Instead of handing out single meals on a day-to-day basis, students will now receive a food box with five lunches and breakfasts included. The district advises that some assembly may be required, such as making a sandwich with bread and lunchmeat.

Meals will be available for pickup every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brenham High School, and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church. All food items will be placed inside the trunk of the vehicle to maintain contact-free delivery.

Brenham ISD Superintendent Walter Jackson will provide an update to the board before trustees discuss a list of agenda items, which include:

• An update on Brenham High School seniors, presented by BISD Director of Student Services Steve Skrla, and Brenham High School Principal Joe Chandler.

• District grading guidelines addendum, presented by BISD Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Accountability Sarah Cook.

• Teacher contracts, presented by BISD Director of Human Resources Christie Olivarez.

• Annual report on Board of Trustees continuing education hours, presented by BISD Board of Trustees President Natalie Lange.

The board will also vote to approve four consent agenda items, which include:

• Approval of minutes from the March 16, 2020 regular board meeting, March 27, 2020, April 6, 2020 and April 13, 2020 special board meetings.

• Approval of monetary donation(s)/budget amendment No. 7.

• Approval of a T-TESS waiver.

• Approval of HB3834 Certification for Local Governments regarding cybersecurity training.

The board will also hold executive session following the conclusion of the public meeting.