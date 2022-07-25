Last Thursday, Brenham City Council approved a professional services agreement with Strand Associates for a water source evaluation and an expansion plan for the water treatment plant last week.
A consulting services agreement for a groundwater availability study was also approved. General Manager of Public Utilities Debbie Gaffey said that with all the new construction, the time to act is now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.