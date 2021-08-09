A Sunday morning shooting led to the death of a Brenham woman and the arrest of a Brenham man.
Officers with the Brenham Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at 12:03 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Becker Drive. Upon arrival, officers discovered Cynthia Lynette Jackson, 44, non-responsive on the scene. Jackson was pronounced dead on the scene.
